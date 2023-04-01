SRH vs RR IPL 2023 Live: Match preview, prediction, playing XIs & all you need to know

SRH vs RR IPL 2023 match preview: When the Sunrisers Hyderabad take on the Rajasthan Royals on April 2, they will usher in a new era under Aiden Markram. Markram was named captain of the IPL ahead of the 2023 season. This year, the talismanic South African is expected to lead Hyderabad to their second IPL title. However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will captain the side in Hyderabad's first game. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a seasoned cricketer who will undoubtedly hope to lead Hyderabad to a winning start against Rajasthan.

Last year's finalists, the Rajasthan Royals, have a fearsome squad. Sanju Samson and the company will undoubtedly present a difficult challenge to the Hyderabad boys on Sunday.

IPL 2023- SRH vs RR: Head-to-head record

Out of the 16 encounters between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Royals have been able to defeat the Sunrisers 8 times while the Royals have faced defeat on 8 occasions. None of the matches has ended in a draw. The Rajasthan Royals defeated the Sunrisers by 8 wickets in their first match on April 27, 2013, in Jaipur. However, in their match on April 29, 2019, Sunrisers emerged victorious by defeating Royals by 11 runs, giving them a small lead in the head-to-head statistics.

IPL 2023- SRH vs RR: Weather report

The temperature in Hyderabad during the fourth IPL game between SRH and RR is expected to hover between 22 and 36 degrees Celsius. The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium may favour the bowlers. The spinners will play a major role while bowling on this track. The batters can start playing their strokes freely once they spend some time in the middle.

IPL 2023- SRH vs RR: Prediction

Prediction: Rajasthan Royals to win this clash.

IPL 2023- SRH vs RR: Full squads

SRH: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Vivrant Sharma, Adil Rashid, Mayank Dagar, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tanvir Singh, Samarth Vyas, Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

RR: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Joe Root, Sanju Samson, KC Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, KM Ashif, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Vashisth, Jason Holder, Abdul PA

