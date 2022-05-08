SRH vs RCB, IPL 2022 today match prediction: Who will win Sunrisers vs Royal Challengers Bangalore clash?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be looking to bring an end to their three-match losing streak in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 when they lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (May 08). Ever since their five-match unbeaten run came to an end with a defeat at the hands of table-toppers Gujarat Titans, SRH have struggled to regain the momentum.

Kane Williamson & Co. had started the tournament on a sluggish note with back-to-back defeats in the first two games before going on an unbeaten run of five games which saw them enter the top half of the points table. However, three straight defeats in their last three games have once again put SRH in a spot of bother as the race for the playoffs heats up.

The form of skipper Williamson along with Rahul Tripathi is a big concern for SRH. Their bowling attack too has been leaking runs regularly with the likes of Umran Malik and Sean Abbott being taken to the cleaners in their last game. Both Marco Jansen and T Natarajan were replaced in the last game and it remains to be seen if SRH will bring either one of them back in the playing XI against RCB.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, have been struggling for consistency so far this season. After losing three in a row, they finally managed to bounce back with a crucial win against Chennai Super Kings in their last outing and are very much alive in the race for playoffs.

RCB will be looking to continue their winning run against SRH and complete their revenge against Williamson & Co. after being handed a humiliating defeat in the last meeting between the two sides. RCB were bundled out for a paltry 68 in their last game against SRH and were thrashed by nine wickets.

While SRH will be hoping to bag another clinical win, revenge will be on RCB's mind at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2022 prediction:

Sunrisers Hyderabad had thrashed RCB comprehensively in the last meeting between the two sides earlier this season. However, both teams have since struggled to gain momentum and there isn't much to separate them on the points table too at present. However, SRH's bowling attack can prove to be the key against a struggling RCB batting line-up helping Williamson & Co. triumph in the crucial game.