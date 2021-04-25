SRH vs DC, IPL 2021: Chennai weather forecast, MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch report, Head-to-head stats- All you need to know

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Delhi Capitals in match 20 of the Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

David Warner and Co. earned their first win at the IPL 2021 in their fourth try after a six-wicket win against Punjab Kings. They will be looking to continue the momentum against dominant Delhi Capitals, who have continued their sublime run from last season.

Pant and Co. are third on the points table with three wins and one loss. Shikhar Dhawan is currently the Orange Cap holder and will be looking to play a crucial role in today's match.

PITCH REPORT:

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium has been on the slower side and in the afternoon match, it is expected to grip even more.

Head-to-Head:

Sunrisers Hyderabad dominates the head-to-head stat against Delhi Capitals (11-7).

Weather forecast:

It should be a clear and sunny evening in Chennai with an average temperature of around 29 degrees celsius. Dew should play a role in the second innings.