IPL 2021- Morris, Samson lead Rajasthan Royals to victory after beating Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajasthan Royals get their second win in Indian Premier League 2021 after beating Kolkata Knight Riders in match 18 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday.

Kolkata Knight Riders' batting lineup continued to struggle as Morgan and Co. were restricted to 133 runs at the end of the innings. No batsmen played a significant role to push the target above par. Rajasthan's Chris Morris scalped four crucial wickets to dismantle KKR's batting order.

Royals, on the other hand, chased the total with seven balls to spare. Skipper Sanju Samson smashed 42 runs in 41 balls to take his team over the line. David Miller scored 24 runs in 23 balls.

During the post-match presentation, skipper Eoin Morgan talked about the poor batting and said that his team failed to put the RR bowlers in any sort of pressure. He said: "The batting let us down. We lacked a lot of intent throughout the whole innings. We were behind the game right from the get-go. Didn’t put the bowlers under enough pressure. RR adapted to the pitch much better."

Morgan, who was run out for a nought, felt that KKR were 40 runs short of an above-par total.

Rajasthan Royals' David Miller lauded captain Samson's batting. He said: "Sanju batted extremely well, he actually did in the first game, came in, showed what he got, was a good team performance, nice and clinical."

With this win, Rajasthan Royals rise to the sixth spot with four points, whereas, Kolkata Knight Riders slide down at the bottom of the table with just one win and four consecutive losses.