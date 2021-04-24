IPL 2021- Ashish Nehra feels Mohammed Siraj is better than Jasprit Bumrah 'skill wise'

Jasprit Bumrah has led Team India's bowling attack for some time now. The pacer's ability to choke the batsmen in death overs has earned him a world-class reputation. However, former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra feels that there is another Indian bowler who is better than Bumrah in terms of 'skills'.

Ashish Nehra feels Mohammed Siraj has more skills than Bumrah. "When you talk about skill, this has been my thinking in the last three-fours years. When it comes to bowlers, everyone talks about Jasprit Bumrah being right up there. But skill wise, I don't think Siraj is behind Bumrah, and in all formats," Nehra said in a video on Cricbuzz.

"There was talk about a couple of years ago that he used to pick up 5-6 wickets in every match for India A with the red ball, and I've always believed that a good red-ball bowler, a Test match bowler has a greater chance of succeeding as a white-ball bowler."

"There are some bowlers whom you include only for T20s, for white-ball matches. So In think Siraj is a very good all-format bowler. There is no shortage skill, he has all type of variations. I would in fact say that skill wise, he is even ahead of Bumrah, if you talk of variations," Nehra explained.

"He has a different slower one, there is no lack of speed, he can move the new ball. He needs to keep his fitness and sharpen his mind. If he can do these two things well, sky is the limit."

Mohammed Siraj has been in some form since the Australian tour and is one of the successful bowlers in the ongoing IPL.