SRH vs DC Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, playing XIs, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

SRH vs DC Head to Head- IPL 2023: The Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Delhi Capitals in match no. 34 of the IPL season 2023 on Monday, April 24. The clash will take place at the home ground of Hyderabad, the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Sunrisers are currently in second last place in the points table with 6 wins in their arsenal. They lost their opening two matches, won the next two, and are coming back into the game after losing the previous two matches.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, has their worst start this season as they lost five matches continuously. Their fortune changed during the last outing against the Kolkata Knight Riders where they achieved their first victory of the season due to an all-round performance.

Ahead of today’s match, here is a look at the two teams’ head-to-head:

SRH vs DC- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL

Out of the 21 matches played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, SRH has won 11, while DC has claimed 10 victories. In the initial stages of the rivalry, SRH dominated by winning the first four matches. However, in recent times, DC has been in good form, winning the last four encounters.

Matches played: 21

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad: 11

Matches won by Delhi Capitals: 9

Matches tied: 1

SRH vs DC- IPL 2023: Pitch report

The pitch is expected to provide decent support to the batters in this game. The average first innings score in the last five T20 games has been 186 runs. The team winning the toss will likely elect to bowl.

SRH vs DC- IPL 2023: Weather update

There are chances of a thunderstorm on match day. The temperature is expected to hover between 24 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius. Wind speeds will be around 15-25 km/h and the humidity will range from 58 to 80 per cent.

SRH vs DC- IPL 2023: Probable playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw/Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Phil Salt (wk), Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje and Mukesh Kumar.

SRH vs DC- IPL 2023: Prediction

Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad has more chances to win today’s match.

SRH vs DC- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details

Match timings: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Live broadcast: Star Sports

Live streaming: JioCinema app

