/Sports ministry suspends Table Tennis Federation of India recognition, seeks IOA intervention

The sports ministry on Wednesday (August 12) suspended the recognition of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), citing governance-related issues within the national governing body. The ministry has also directed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to constitute an ad-hoc committee to oversee the administration of table tennis in India until a proper governance structure is restored.

A key reason behind the suspension was TTFI's failure to conduct its elections within the stipulated timeframe. The ministry said the decision was taken after the federation submitted an ‘unsatisfactory response’ to a show-cause notice issued earlier. The ministry has asked the IOA to consult the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) while establishing an interim administrative arrangement for the sport.

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"The IOA, in consultation with the international body (ITTF) will take appropriate action to create an internal regulatory mechanism, including the constitution of an ad-hoc committee, till such time that a duly constituted governance structure is restored in TTFI," the ministry order said. The move comes amid ongoing governance-related disputes within TTFI. Earlier this year, the federation itself cited governance and financial irregularities while suspending its Secretary General Kamlesh Mehta pending an inquiry.

TTFI has been under scrutiny for its governance and selection-related decisions for some time. In June, star paddler Manika Batra alleged that the federation had violated its own Constitution while selecting the squad for the Asian Games. The 31-year-old was named among the reserves after the Table Tennis Federation of India announced its 10-member contingent for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, scheduled to be held from September 19 to October 4.