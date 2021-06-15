Specially-abled hold cricket matches across valley to help relieve stress amid COVID-19

As covid has wreaked havoc on the minds of everyone, it has affected specially-abled people more. And to overcome the mental pressures, a group of specially-abled people in Kashmir has come out to ease their tensions by holding cricket matches across the Valley.

These specially-abled people have made a group where they are motivating people with special abilities to join and play a sport. They have started with cricket and are being appreciated by everyone.

''There is a lot of stress among people these days and more because of covid. And people with special abilities are more stressed about work and sitting idle at home. Sports is one such thing which will help in reducing the stress level. There is a lot of scope in sports and I want to send across a message to all the people with special abilities to come out of their homes, there will be issues in the beginning but we all need to make such efforts. '' said Danish Ahmad, a sportsman.

These sports activities are inspiring hundreds of specially-abled to come out of their homes and be a part of these matches. Physical fitness among the specially abled is more important to develop their strengths.

''A lot of people are getting inspired by watching us, and I want everyone to come forward and play. Sports are important for everyone. A person remains fit. I want everyone who is stressed, specially-abled or involved in drugs, to come and play sports, it takes away all your tensions. '' said Sheikh Zaid, a sportsperson.

This whole group was brought together by Wasim Feroz, a specially-abled person himself. Wasim put all his efforts to make sure people from every district join and start playing these sports. He dreams of making it into a big club with thousands of specially-abled people.

''I made a WhatsApp group called Unique person group where I added specially-abled people. We started sharing our stories. We all came together as we are all physically challenged and we understand each other better. I was a player myself in the Nationals of Wheelchair basketball team of Jammu and Kashmir. I started talking to people from outside Kashmir who helped me with new ideas. We have been on it since last one year,'' says Wasim Feroz, President Wheelchair Cricket Association.

These specially-abled players are spending their own money to sponsor these activities. They are hoping that the government will come forward and help them in making it better for people with special abilities.

''We appeal to people with special abilities to come forward and show their talent. We also appeal to the Lt Governor and administration that we want to organise a big tournament in the valley and we have no funds for it. Whatever we have done so far has been on our own. We want them to support us so that we can make it a success,'' said Tariq Ahmad, Organiser.