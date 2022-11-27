Spain vs Germany at FIFA World Cup 2022 - Match prediction, preview, head-to-head and lineups

Following their shocking 2-1 loss to Japan on Wednesday, Germany is in danger of suffering another humiliating group-stage exit at the World Cup, four years after they faced the same fate in Russia. FIFA's tenth-ranked Germany has only won two of their past nine international matches overall, and head coach Hansi Flick has acknowledged that his team is "under pressure" going into Sunday's crucial match against Spain. It would be game over for Hansi Flick's team if Germany lost today and Japan won their match against Costa Rica.

The fans will be looking for the players to stand up and restore some prestige for Germany after their dismal performance in the 2018 World Cup. They have a talented team at their disposal, and on their best day, they can defeat any team.

Spain vs Germany head to head

The two teams have clashed 25 times, where Spain has bagged victory 8 times and the Germans 9 times. 8 matches played between Germany and Spain ended in a draw. During these matches, Spain has netted 29 goals, while Germany has scored 28 goals.

Spain vs Germany match prediction

Spain has had some of its best performances under Enrique against teams that try to pressure them, which has allowed La Roja to showcase both the strength of their pushing and passing. Germany might purposely allow Spain to win the ball fight before using the plethora of quick attackers at Flick's disposal to plough into the space created by Spain's daring approach.

Prediction: Spain-Germany will end up drawing; Spain 2-2 Germany

Spain vs Germany predicted line-ups

Germany Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kehrer, Rudiger, Schlotterbeck, Raum; Gundogan, Kimmich; Gnabry, Muller, Musiala; Havertz.

Spain Starting 11 (4-3-3): Simon; Carvajal, Laporte, P Torres, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, Gavi; F Torres, Asensio, Olmo.

Spain vs Germany kick-off time, date, and venue