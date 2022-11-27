LIVE | FIFA World Cup, Japan Vs Costa Rica Day 8: Samurai blue eager to thrash Costa Rica
In order to advance to the knockout stages, Japan and Belgium would like to defeat Costa Rica and Morocco, while Croatia, the 2018 runners-up, would like to defeat Canada and remain in the competition. All these matches will be televised live for the fans in India on Sports18 channel on TV and on the Jio Cinema app on mobiles and desktop.
Day 8, FIFA World Cup fixtures:
Japan vs Costa Rica (15:30 IST, 14:00 GST, November 27)
Belgium vs Morocco (18:30 IST,17:00 GST November 27)
Croatia vs Canada (21:30 IST, 20:00 GST, November 27)
Spain vs Germany (00:30 IST, November 28; 23:00 GST, November 27)
It is quite challenging to choose anyone other than Japan as the possible winner of this match after their outstanding performance against Germany on Wednesday. Costa Rica should play better after losing to Spain, but we definitely anticipate Japan to win the match for the second time in a row with a 2-0 score.
Japan vs Costa Rica predicted lineups
Japan XI (4-2-3-1): Gonda; Tomiyasu, Itakura, Yoshida, Nagatomo; Endo, Tanaka; Ito, Kamada, Kubo; Asano
Costa Rica XI (4-2-2-2): Navas; Waston, Calvo, Duarte, Oviedo; Tejeda, Borges; Bennette, Fuller; Campbell, Contreras
Thought of by many as the favourites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Japan more than lived up to pre-tournament expectations, coming back from a goal down to stun four-time champions Germany and score one of the most iconic victories in their country's football history.
Samurai Blue presently has a number of players competing well throughout Europe. On paper, the squad possesses the best technical abilities, speed, improved physicality, and tactical awareness of any time.