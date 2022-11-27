LIVE | FIFA World Cup, Japan Vs Costa Rica Day 8: Samurai blue eager to thrash Costa Rica

LIVE TV

Story highlights

FIFA World Cup 2022: Four matches will be played on day 8 of the mega event. Germany is in danger of suffering a second straight World Cup exit, and only a victory over Spain can save them.  Japan would be attempting to qualify for their second consecutive appearance in the round of 16. In the other two matches, Belgium will be taking on Morocco, and Canada would be clashing with Croatia.

In order to advance to the knockout stages, Japan and Belgium would like to defeat Costa Rica and Morocco, while Croatia, the 2018 runners-up, would like to defeat Canada and remain in the competition. All these matches will be televised live for the fans in India on Sports18 channel on TV and on the Jio Cinema app on mobiles and desktop.

Day 8, FIFA World Cup fixtures: 

Japan vs Costa Rica (15:30 IST, 14:00 GST, November 27) 
Belgium vs Morocco (18:30 IST,17:00 GST November 27) 
Croatia vs Canada (21:30 IST, 20:00 GST, November 27) 
Spain vs Germany (00:30 IST, November 28; 23:00 GST, November 27)

Follow the live updates of FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 8 here:
 

27 Nov 2022, 1:49 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup, Japan vs Costa Rica day 8: Match predictions

It is quite challenging to choose anyone other than Japan as the possible winner of this match after their outstanding performance against Germany on Wednesday. Costa Rica should play better after losing to Spain, but we definitely anticipate Japan to win the match for the second time in a row with a 2-0 score.

27 Nov 2022, 1:46 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup, Japan vs Costa Rica day 8: Predicted line-ups

Japan vs Costa Rica predicted lineups

Japan XI (4-2-3-1): Gonda; Tomiyasu, Itakura, Yoshida, Nagatomo; Endo, Tanaka; Ito, Kamada, Kubo; Asano

Costa Rica XI (4-2-2-2): Navas; Waston, Calvo, Duarte, Oviedo; Tejeda, Borges; Bennette, Fuller; Campbell, Contreras

27 Nov 2022, 1:41 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup, Japan vs Costa Rica day 8: Japan looks strong

Thought of by many as the favourites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Japan more than lived up to pre-tournament expectations, coming back from a goal down to stun four-time champions Germany and score one of the most iconic victories in their country's football history.

Samurai Blue presently has a number of players competing well throughout Europe. On paper, the squad possesses the best technical abilities, speed, improved physicality, and tactical awareness of any time.