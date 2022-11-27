LIVE | FIFA World Cup, Japan Vs Costa Rica Day 8: Samurai blue eager to thrash Costa Rica

Thought of by many as the favourites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Japan more than lived up to pre-tournament expectations, coming back from a goal down to stun four-time champions Germany and score one of the most iconic victories in their country's football history.

Samurai Blue presently has a number of players competing well throughout Europe. On paper, the squad possesses the best technical abilities, speed, improved physicality, and tactical awareness of any time.