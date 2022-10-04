Spain reigns on top as Rafael Nadal second behind no.1 Carlos Alcaraz in ATP rankings

Spain reigns at the summit of men's tennis with Carlos Alcaraz holding the world number one spot in the ATP rankings released on Monday with compatriot Rafael Nadal moving back up to second.

Nadal, 36, benefited from Casper Ruud's quarter-final exit in Seoul where he was the top seed, to move ahead of the Norwegian.

Novak Djokovic, winner of his third tournament this season in Tel Aviv, stays seventh but scores 250 precious points in the race for the ATP Finals in Turin, his end-of-season goal.

The Serb was competing in his first singles tournament in Israel since claiming a seventh Wimbledon crown in July, and can still earn points this week in the Astana ATP tournament.

Croat Marin Cilic gained two places moving from 16th to 14th, thanks to his reaching the final in Tel Aviv.

Rankings:

1. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 6740 pts



2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 5810 (+1)



3. Casper Ruud (NOR) 5645 (-1)

4. Daniil Medvedev 5065



5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5040



6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4810



7. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 3820



8. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 3445



9. Andrey Rublev 3345



10. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3175 (+1)



11. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3055 (+1)



12. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3040 (-2)



13. Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2950



14. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2495 (+2)



15. Pablo Carreño (ESP) 2360 (-1)



16. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2360 (-1)



17. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2110



18. Karen Khachanov 1990



19. Frances Tiafoe (USA) 1940



20. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 1780