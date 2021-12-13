South Africa's Quinton De Kock to miss final two Tests vs India due to paternity leave: Report

South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock could miss the second and third test matches against India, with his wife expecting the birth of their child in early January, ESPN Cricinfo website reported on Monday.

South Africa are due to host India in a three-test series beginning Dec. 26 in Pretoria. The second test is set to start on Jan. 3 in Johannesburg, while the final test is scheduled for Jan. 11 in Cape Town. The teams will then play three one-dayers.

ALSO READ: We have already found the player: Saba Karim names Hardik Pandya's replacement before South Africa ODIs

De Kock last played for South Africa at the Twenty20 World Cup, where he opted to sit out their second group game following a board order to take a knee in support of the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

He later apologised for his decision and took a knee in the following three matches as South Africa were knocked out in the Super 12 stage of the competition.

ALSO READ | 'Won't reveal': Babar Azam responds to reporter's question about chat with Virat Kohli during T20 World Cup

Meanwhile, Team India will undergo 3-day quarantine in Mumbai before flying to Johannesburg, South Africa on Wednesday by chartered flight. India will play three Tests and three ODIs. 1st test starts in Centurion on 26th December.