/South African spinner Prenelan Subrayen under scrutiny over bowling action

South African off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen made his ODI debut against Australia on Tuesday (August 19). He picked 1/46 from his allotted 10 overs. But, he is now been reported for suspect action on Wednesday (August 20). In its release on Wednesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that match officials had raised concerns about the legitimacy of his bowling action. Subrayen will now be examined independently at an ICC-accredited facility to verify its legitimacy.

The 31-year-old cricketer dismissed Australian opener Travis Head after he was stumped when he came charging down the track. Subrayen also made his Test debut earlier this year against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, where he picked four wickets. South Africa went on to win that Test match by an innings-and 236 runs.

His absence comes at a time when South Africa cricket team is undergoing a tough time. The team is already without their star pacer Kagiso Rabada, who has been ruled out of the three-match series after suffering an ankle injury. Despite his absence, the Proteas won the first match and took a 1-0 lead with a commanding 98-run win, led by left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj's 5/33, a performance that took him to the top spot in the ICC men's ODI bowling rankings.

Australia, won clinched the T20I series 2-1, will look to turn the table in the second ODI at Mackay's Great Barrier Reef Arena on August 22, with the final match to be played on August 24.

In the meantime, Australia's leg-spinner Adam Zampa was fined for violating the ICC Code of Conduct during the first ODI. He was charged for making an audible obscenity, a Level 1 offence under Article 2.3, and was given one demerit point—the first on his ledger in a 24-month cycle.