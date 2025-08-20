WION Exclusive—'Rishabh Pant gave me his bat, gloves and it...': Delhi Premier League rising star Sanat Sangwan recalls memories with Indian gloveman

For Sanat Sangwan, one of the bright sparks in this season’s Delhi Premier League (DPL), cricket is as much about belief as it is about runs. Representing Outer Delhi Warriors, the left-hander has amassed 143 runs in six matches at an average of 23.83. But beyond numbers, it is his fearless approach that has caught the eye — an attitude shaped by early interactions with India’s star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant.

“Pant bhai gave me his bat and gloves, and more than that, his advice to always enjoy the game and stay confident,” Sangwan said in an exclusive interview with WION. “He has a very jolly nature, never lets you feel pressure. Whether in the nets or in a Ranji match, he has always kept the environment light.”

Reflecting on the current campaign, Sangwan admitted it has been a rollercoaster for his side. “There is a mix of ups and downs. We are losing a lot of close matches, some things are out of control on the ground. But I believe we have given our best in every match,” he said. With three games left, the Warriors are taking it ‘game by game’ with the aim to finish their campaign on a winning note.

Since its inception, DPL has also been a platform for young talent under the eyes of IPL scouts. Sangwan recognises the pressure that brings. “Yes, there is pressure, but exposure here is important. If you play in IPL, the pressure will be double. I believe DPL is preparing youngsters for the big stage.”

Sangwan himself embodies that fearlessness. “I want to play fearless. Even if I am chasing a low target, I’ll still look to hit from the first ball. Only if the situation demands — say, we lose 3-4 early wickets — will I adjust. Otherwise, my style remains the same,” he explained.

Technically, he has worked on introducing a trigger movement for T20s and improving his game against short-pitched deliveries. But at heart, his philosophy remains simple: “Take the game long, stay calm, breathe deep in pressure situations.”

Inspired by Rishabh Pant

Sangwan’s admiration for Pant runs deep. Having known him since his under-16 days, he says Pant’s belief and encouragement shaped his game. “He likes my batting a lot. Whenever I bat in the nets, he praises me and tells me small things I can improve.” Around him in the Warriors’ camp, youngsters like Priyansh Arya and Karan have been showcasing similar fearless cricket. “If you are aggressive, stick to it. Don’t change just because you’re on a big platform. I like seeing that,” Sangwan said, pointing to IPL star Vaibhav Suryavanshi as an example.