South Africa vs India: Hanuma Vihari to get a chance in 2nd Test? Probable Playing XI, pitch report, weather

After registering an emphatic win against South Africa in the first Test of a three-match series in Centurion, India is set to play the second Test match at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Monday (January 3), with an aim to take an unassailable lead.

Virat Kohli & Co. has a golden opportunity to win their first-ever Test series win in South Africa. On the other hand, it is important to note that India have never lost a match in the longest format of the game at the Wanderers.

Indian bowlers had an impressive spell during India's 113-run win in the first Test in Centurion and the head coach Rahul Dravid has praised the bowlers for twice bowling out South Africa for under 200.

During the pre-match press conference, Dravid also lauded the top-order batsmen for setting up the game with their batting on the first day, however, he warned the team and said that they shouldn't get complacent.

The newly appointed head coach also said that India could also have batted better in the second innings of the first Test match. In the first Test, India were dismissed for 174 in the second innings.

There are certain things the fans and pundits are speculating as there are talks that Hanuma Vihari might replace Shardul Thakur to strengthen middle-order.

From Probable Playing XI to pitch report - here's everything you need to know about South Africa vs India 2nd Test:

Probable Playing XI:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Duanne Olivier, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Pitch report:

It is expected that the wicket will assist the pacers on Day 1 and Day 2 of the Test match. After the wicket will become entirely flat - a heaven for the batters may be.

Weather report:

Reports have mentioned Johannesburg saw rain on New Year's day and there are predictions of showers on the opening day of the second Test.