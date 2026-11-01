/South Africa dethrone Australia, claim no. 1 spot in Test rankings

South Africa defeated Australia by 176 runs in the third and final Test on Saturday (Oct 31) to win the three-match series 2-1. Playing at Newlands in Cape Town, the hosts bowled out Australia for just 111 in their second innings while defending a target of 288 runs. Kagiso Rabada claimed three wickets, while spinner Simon Harmer picked up six to seal a convincing victory for the Proteas.

The win also helped South Africa end Australia’s long reign at the top of the ICC Test team rankings. Australia had held the No. 1 position for more than two and a half years, but the 2025 World Test Championship winners have now taken over the top spot.

South Africa now have 124 rating points, while Australia have slipped to second place with 122 points.

The Cape Town victory also lifted South Africa to second place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings. They have 60 points and a points percentage (PCT) of 71.43.

Australia, meanwhile, have dropped to third place with 108 points and a PCT of 69.23 after suffering their second consecutive Test defeat against the Proteas.

New Zealand currently lead the WTC standings with 52 points and a PCT of 72.22. The Black Caps have played six matches, winning four, drawing one and losing one.

India are placed fourth with a PCT of 51.52 after moving up one position, following their rise after Bangladesh lost the first Test of their two-match series against West Indies by eight wickets in Mirpur on Saturday.

Bangladesh have slipped to fifth place with 40 points and a PCT of 47.62 from seven matches.

WTC 2025-27 points table