/South Africa defeat Australia by 176 runs, clinch Test series 2-1

South Africa registered a dominant 176-run victory over Australia in the third and final Test at Newlands on Saturday (Oct 31) to win the three-match series 2-1. Off-spinner Simon Harmer starred with the ball, taking six wickets for just 16 runs on the final day to bowl out Australia for 111 while chasing a target of 288. The victory also helped Temba Bavuma-led South Africa reclaim the No. 1 position in the ICC Men’s Test rankings.

Australia resumed their chase on the fifth day but suffered an early collapse, as Rabada dismissed Matt Renshaw for a duck, Marnus Labuschagne for four and Travis Head for 14, reducing the visitors to 22/3.

Josh Inglis was run out for four before Harmer took charge and removed Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly and Mitchell Starc in quick succession as Australia slipped to 60/7.

Pat Cummins then tried to hold the innings together with 11 runs off 90 balls but was dismissed by Harmer at 107/9.

Josh Hazlewood was then bowled for a duck, bringing Australia’s innings to an end at 111.

The victory was set up by South Africa’s strong second-innings recovery. After conceding a 100-run first-innings lead, the hosts scored 387 to set Australia a target of 288.

Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder played crucial roles, scoring 101 and 115 respectively and their partnership helped South Africa recover from a difficult position and put pressure back on Australia. Marques Ackerman also contributed with 62, while Matthew Breetzke scored 43 and Bavuma added 35.

Mitchell Starc took three wickets for Australia, while Pat Cummins claimed two.

Earlier, Australia posted 429 in their first innings after South Africa were bowled out for 329. Josh Inglis top-scored with 102, while Alex Carey made 80, Matt Renshaw scored 74 and Cameron Green contributed 65. Harmer took four wickets, while Marco Jansen picked up three.

South Africa’s first innings featured useful contributions from Ackerman (95), Aiden Markram (78), Jansen (52) and David Bedingham (50). Starc was Australia’s leading bowler with six wickets for 72 runs.

Harmer enters South African cricket history

Harmer became only the third South African spinner to take 10 wickets in a Test against Australia and joined Charlie Llewellyn, who claimed 10/116 in Johannesburg in 1902 and Hugh Tayfield, who took 13/165 in Melbourne in 1952.

He also became the first South African spinner to claim a 10-wicket haul in a Test at Newlands.

Rabada reaches 350 Test wickets

The Cape Town Test was another milestone in Rabada’s career as he completed 350 wickets in Test cricket.

Against Australia, he has taken 68 wickets in 13 Tests at an average of 21.88, including four five-wicket hauls. Only Dale Steyn, with 70 wickets, has taken more Test wickets for South Africa against Australia.

Among fast bowlers with at least 50 Test wickets against Australia this century, only India’s Jasprit Bumrah has a better bowling average than Rabada.

Australia struggle against short balls

The series also exposed Australia’s problems against short-pitched bowling, as the visitors lost nine wickets to short balls from fast bowlers at an average of 37.9, while South Africa lost 17 wickets at 26.8.

Since 2023, South Africa have averaged 29.7 against short-pitched deliveries from fast bowlers in Test cricket, the third-lowest among 12 Test-playing nations.

South Africa continue strong home record

The series victory further strengthened South Africa’s record against Australia at home. Since 2012, the Proteas have won Test series against Australia in 2012, 2016, 2018 and now 2026. Australia last won a Test series in South Africa in 2014.

The 2026 defeat was also a rare setback for Australia, who had won the opening Test. It was only the fourth time they had lost a three-match Test series after taking a 1-0 lead.