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'I am a consultant, not a full-time employee': Kevin Pietersen opens up on England role

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 31, 2026, 15:48 IST | Updated: Oct 31, 2026, 15:48 IST
'I am a consultant, not a full-time employee': Kevin Pietersen opens up on England role

Kevin Pietersen Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Kevin Pietersen clarified that he is an England team consultant, not a full-time employee and will not travel with the white-ball side for every match over the next 12 months. He confirmed he will join the team in Australia.

Following England’s failure to reach the Tri-Series final in Pakistan, specialist mentor Kevin Pietersen clarified that he is working with the team as a consultant and not as a full-time employee. Pietersen explained that he will not travel with England’s white-ball team for every match over the next 12 months. However, he confirmed that he will join the squad for their upcoming tour of Australia.

“Just need to clear something up once and for all. I am a consultant to the England Cricket Team. I am not a full-time employee. So I WILL NOT be with the white ball team all the time and for EVERY game they play over the next 12 months. Excited to travel to Aus for a few weeks to be with the team on Monday! Hope that clears things up once and for all!” Pietersen wrote in a post on X.

After the Australia tour, England are scheduled to play an away series against South Africa before hosting Pakistan and New Zealand as part of their preparations for the upcoming World Cup. As a consultant, Pietersen will have the flexibility to decide which series he wants to be involved in instead of travelling with the team for every assignment.

During his 10-year international career, Pietersen represented England in 136 ODIs and 37 T20Is, scoring more than 5,500 runs. He also amassed 8,181 runs in 104 Test matches.

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