/Premier League: Rogers, Palmer goals seal Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Manchester United

Cole Palmer scored his 50th Premier League goal as Chelsea beat Manchester United 2-0, extending the visitors' winless run to nine matches across all competitions. Morgan Rogers broke the deadlock in the 50th minute before Palmer converted a penalty in the 64th minute to seal the win. The result moved Chelsea up to fourth place in the League table, while United remained 16th, increasing the pressure on manager Michael Carrick.

United’s troubles grew when defender Lisandro Martinez was sent off following a VAR review. Having already received a yellow card for pulling back Rogers, Martinez was shown a second yellow for catching Wesley Fofana with his forearm during a set-piece.

Referee Peter Bankes initially allowed play to continue but changed his decision after reviewing the incident on the pitch and awarded Chelsea a penalty.

Both teams had chances before Chelsea took the lead. Estevao had an early goal ruled out, while Bruno Fernandes missed an opportunity after meeting Bryan Mbeumo’s cross.

Matheus Cunha also had a goal disallowed for offside following a VAR check.

Rogers then produced an impressive solo run through United’s defence before lifting the ball over goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

Chelsea thought they had scored a third through Estevao in the 71st minute, but the goal was ruled out for offside. United continued to push for a goal, with Mbeumo hitting the crossbar in stoppage time.

However, Chelsea maintained their clean sheet and secured all three points, returning to winning ways after their Premier League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur and EFL Cup exit against Liverpool.