South Africa announce squad for England series; Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir left out

Express pacer Dale Steyn was among the big-names missing from the 24-man South African squad announced on Friday for the limited-overs series against England, starting on November 27.

Steyn, who retired from Test cricket in August 2019, said he remained available for limited-overs international but was not named in the Proteas squad. Even the likes of Imran Tahir and Jannemann Malan were also missing.

The 24-man squad include most of South Africa’s current limited-overs international players with fast bowler Glenton Stuurman getting his maiden call-up.

All the matches in South Africa vs England series will be played in the Western Cape in Cape Town and Paarl and both the squads will be based in one hotel and will be confined to it due to COVID-19 protocols. Matches will be played behind closed doors.

"With the bio-secure environment, where movement in and out of the squad will be limited, we had to make sure that we have all our bases covered with the 24 players," said Mpitsang.

"It also gives the team the opportunity to play some inter-squad games just to make sure that they sharpen up those white-ball skills before the series start."

CSA director of cricket, Graeme Smith said that much work was put behind the scenes to ensure the safe return of international cricket.

"It's been a long winter and it's really pleasing that we finally have an imminent international tour on our shores to look forward to," said Smith.

"This is an important season for the team, with an ICC T20 World Cup coming up late next year in India.

"I'm sure that the T20 series, in particular, is going to boast some explosive performances for cricket fans to enjoy at home. An ODI series against the reigning world champions will always bring a level of excitement of its own."

South Africa squad for England series:

Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Faf du Plessis, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Glenton Stuurman, Pite van Biljon, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.

