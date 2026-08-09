/Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh at DC trials spark IPL 2027 coaching rumours

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh were recently seen at the Delhi Capitals trials, adding to the growing speculation about a possible change in the franchise’s coaching setup. Neither Ganguly, Yuvraj nor DC have officially confirmed their roles, however, their involvement with the Just Cricket Academy has increased speculation that the franchise could make major changes to its coaching staff ahead of IPL 2027.

Ganguly’s presence is significant because of his long association with the Capitals, while Yuvraj has increasingly been involved in coaching and player development. Their appearance at the trials does not confirm any changes, but it has added to the talk of a possible coaching overhaul.

Rumours about Yuvraj joining the Capitals first surfaced after a PTI report suggested that the former India all-rounder could become the team’s new batting coach.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

At the trials, Yuvraj was seen standing behind the umpire and closely watching the batters as they went through their sessions.

Also Read - Ashmita Chaliha clinches maiden BWF World Tour title at Korea Masters

Yuvraj was named Player of the Tournament at both the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup and his experience could prove valuable for a Delhi Capitals batting unit that has lacked consistency in recent seasons.

“There will be a complete overhaul of the coaching staff in Delhi Capitals as JSW will be running the management for the 2027-28 seasons as per the agreement. The trio comprising Venugopal Rao, Hemang Badani and Munaf Patel, who were appointed by co-owners GMR, will make way for new support staff,” a source said while speaking to PTI.

As part of the co-ownership agreement, GMR and JSW take turns managing the men’s team in two-year cycles.