Soon to be Pakistan selector, Asad Shafiq retires from professional cricket

Pakistan batter Asad Shafiq has announced his retirement from all forms of the game. The right-handed batter said he isn't feeling the same zeal and excitement about continuing playing as a cricketer and decided to step aside for the same reason. Assad made the announcement after helping Karachi Whites to the National T20 Championship title.

“I am not feeling the same excitement and passion playing cricket, and neither do I have the same fitness levels required for international cricket. Which is why I have decided to say goodbye to all cricket,” Shafiq told a press conference.

Following Salman Butt’s removal from the advisory panel earlier, Shafiq’s name was tipped to come up, filling his place in the three-member committee appointed to assist the chief selector, Riaz. The former middle-order batter confirmed the news of PCB reaching out to name him on the selection panel on a paid contract.

“I have got the contract from the board, and I am looking at it, and hopefully, it will be processed soon,” said Shafiq, putting credibility on the speculations of him joining the PCB as a selector.

Post 2010

After the 2010 spot-fixing episode that rocked Pakistan and world cricket, Asad, alongside Misbah-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali and Younis Khan, consisted of the middle order that lasted nearly the next decade. Looked up to as a non-controversial player throughout his career, Asad found success in the white jersey, amassing 4460 runs in 77 Tests at an average of 38.19. He has scored 12 centuries and 27 fifties.

“After the spot-fixing scandal in 2010, it was a very difficult time for Pakistan cricket, and I am happy I was part of that process where we won back the confidence of the people in our team,” Asad said.

Asad added after being dropped in 2020, he kept playing domestic cricket in the hope that selectors would pick him again. However, after getting overlooked this time, Asad said goodbye to professional cricket.

“After being dropped in 2020, I kept on playing domestic cricket for three years, yes, in the hope of getting another crack at the Pakistan team. But before the start of this season, I had decided this would be my last season because I felt that closing in on 38 years of age, this was time to retire instead of people telling me to step down,” Asad added.