Some of the audience was more interested in WPL than men’s IPL, says superstar cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur

The success of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) speaks for itself, and the trophy-winner Harmanpreet Kaur echoes the exact words. The Indian Women’s Team captain Harmanpreet talked highly of the newest addition to the franchise-based T20 leagues in the home circuit, saying WPL did wonders for everyone, and is likely to grow with each passing edition.

Speaking on Daggers & Lyds podcast, Harmanpreet, who led her side Mumbai Indians to their maiden title over Delhi Capitals, said everyone back home loved this tournament, and there was a section of fans that was more excited about the WPL than the men’s IPL because of brought something different and new to the table.

“WPL was a game changer for us. That tournament was so good. Everyone loved it back home. The response we got…trust me, some of the audience was more interested in women’s IPL than men’s because it was something new to watch,” Harmanpreet Kaur said on Daggers & Lyds podcast.

“They really liked it. Hopefully, we’ll add more teams. I don’t know when it will happen, but eventually it will. We do have very good talent back home. Those girls should get this opportunity,” she added.

Meanwhile, unlike the men’s players, Indian women cricketers are allowed to participate in foreign leagues.

Detailing her experience on the same, Harmanpreet said, “When I first got to play WBBL, it was a great opportunity because before that we were all playing domestic cricket."

"There were no overseas players involved. Then I came for the KIA league, then I got to play with English players. You need such opportunities,” she said.

Harman shares an emotional moment at Lord’s

Playing for Trent Rockets in the ongoing Women’s Hundred season, the Indian captain recalled the instance when at Lord’s the last time veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami put curtains on her illustrious career.

Showering praises on Jhulan, whom she aspired to emulate while growing up, Harman said it was an emotional moment for her and the team.

“It was a very emotional moment for me. Growing up for us, she (Jhulan)was the cricketer leading the Indian women’s cricket team, and when I got the opportunity to play with her, she was always very nice to me."

"She taught me how I can adopt to international cricket. When you have a friend like that, a teammate like that, who can make you learn things quickly, you always respect her."

"When we got to know that it was her last series, we wanted to win it at all costs. We were really pumped up. We wanted to play our best cricket for her. And I’m really happy that we did really well, won all three games,” she added.