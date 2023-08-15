England to host Zimbabwe for one four-day Test in May 2025 as bilateral ties resume for first time in 20 years

In a historic move, the bilateral ties between England and Zimbabwe are set to resume after a gap of nearly two decades, as the ECB announced hosting Zimbabwe for a one-off four-day Test in May 2025 (28-31), the venue for which remains unknown for now.

Both England and Zimbabwe haven’t faced off in any bilateral affair since 2004, with relations between two boards getting stranded due to political tensions stemming from the country under the then Zimbabwean government.

Even during the 2003 World Cup in Africa, England refused to travel to Harare for their scheduled game against Zimbabwe (for which the points were deducted), as ECB suspended ties with their counterpart on the government’s advice a couple of years later.

England, who had earlier, played two four-day Tests against Ireland in 2019 and 2023, will host Zimbabwe on their home soil, who played the inaugural four-day Test against South Africa in December 2017. Both teams have played six Tests, with the first coming in 1996 while remaining during Zimbabwe’s tour of the UK in 2000 and 2003.

ECB Chief, Richard Gould welcomes the decision, saying,

"We are delighted to be able to host Zimbabwe for a Men's Test match for the first time in two decades. Zimbabwe has a proud cricket history and have produced world-class players and coaches who have enriched the game across the world.

"We are committed to developing a closer relationship with Zimbabwe Cricket, and the announcement of this Test against our England Men's team is a step in that ambition,” he said, as quoted in ESPNcricinfo.

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) managing director Givemore Makoni also sounded elated to join hands with ECB and pen the first game between both countries in over two decades.

“We are absolutely delighted to be playing bilateral cricket in England for the first time in over two decades after we agreed to play a Test match in May 2025.

"The significance and magnitude of this tour cannot be over-emphasised, and I would like to say a huge thank you to the ECB for committing to the resumption of cricketing relations between our countries that date back to the introduction of the game in Zimbabwe in the 1890s.

"The experience of playing a Test match against a top team like England is massive for the current generation of our players, coming at a time when our game as a whole is on an upward trajectory,” he added.

Meanwhile, in 2003, it was a certain James Anderson, who made his debut against Zimbabwe at the Lord’s and returned with a maiden five-wicket haul in Tests.

20 years later, James is the third-highest wicket-taker in Tests, with 690 wickets to his name. It remains to be seen if he will be around till 2025 to play Zimbabwe after 22 years.