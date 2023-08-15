Blow to India! Vinesh Phogat ruled out of Asian Games 2023 due to knee injury, set to undergo surgery

In what comes as a massive blow to the Indian contingent, multi-time gold medal-winning wrestler Vinesh Phogat is out of the Asian Games 2023 due to a knee injury, she revealed in a post on social media. Phogat, who earlier made headlines for standing for the women wrestlers in their fight against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh over sexual assault charges, will undergo knee surgery in a couple of days, the statement added.

Defending champion at the Asian Games, Phogat expressed her disappointment after missing out on her participation in the multi-team tournament, starting September 23 in Hangzhou, China.

Phogat further revealed she will undergo surgery on her injured left knee on August 17 in Mumbai, which will likely keep her away from the mat for the foreseeable future. Phogat added she even informed the concerned authorities about her whereabouts and asked them to pick a reserve wrestler for the Asian Games 2023.

“I wanted to share an extremely sad piece of news. A couple of days ago on 13th August 2023, I injured my left knee in training. After doing the scans and examinations, the doctor has said that unfortunately, surgery is the only option for me to recover,” Phogat wrote in a note on social media.

“I will be undergoing surgery on 17th August in Mumbai. It was my dream to retain my Asian Games Gold medal for India, which I won in 2018 at Jakarta. But unfortunately, this injury has ruled out my participation now. I have informed concerned authorities immediately so that the Reserve player can be sent to the Asian Games,” she added.

With the two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist getting ruled out of the competition, the 20-year-old Antim Panghal might fill the void. Panghal stood tall in the trials and was on standby in case of an injury to anyone.

Vinesh eyes return at Paris Games next year

Following the Asian Games 2023, India will send a large contingent for the Summer Olympics in Paris next year, and Phogat, in her post, asked fans to keep supporting her as she aims to make a comeback at the greatest spectacle in 2024.

"I would like to request all the fans to continue supporting me so that I can make a strong comeback on the mat soon and prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Your support gives me a lot of strength," Vinesh wrote.