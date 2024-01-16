SL vs ZIM 2nd T20I Live Streaming: How to watch Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I LIVE in India on mobile and TV

SL vs ZIM 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Sri Lanka will lock horns with Zimbabwe in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series. In the first T20I, Sri Lanka defeated Zimbabwe as Dushmantha Chameera hit a four in the penultimate delivery while taking a double in the final ball. But despite their victory, Wanindu Hasiranga-led Sri Lanka was not happy with their performance.

Sri Lanka bowlers were the real hands behind the team's victory. Maheesh Theekshana and Hasaranga picked two wickets each.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe posted 143 runs on the board and gave tough competition to the hosts. Veteran all-rounder Sikandar Raza scored 62 runs off 42 balls in the first innings and picked up three wickets in the second.

Although Sri Lanka struggled initially in the second innings, Angelo Mathews and Dasun Shanaka stepped up their game at the right time and took control of the situation.

Another win can ensure victory for Sri Lanka in the T20I series. Zimbabwe will look forward to playing their best and tying the series 1-1, as Sri Lanka has already won the ODI series against the visitors.

SL vs ZIM 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I.

When is the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I?

The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I is on Tuesday (Jan 16).

Where is Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I?

R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, will host the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I start?

The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I will commence at 07:00 pm IST.

Where can I watch the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I in India on TV?

The live telecast of Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I will be available on Sony ports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD in India.

How can I watch the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I in India?

SonyLIV app and website will broadcast the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I live in India.

SL vs ZIM 2nd T20I Probable Playing XI

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Sean Williams, Brian Bennett

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Perera, Maheesh Theekshana, Angelo Matthews, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilshan Madushanka, Charith Asalanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka