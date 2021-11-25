SL vs WI, 1st Test: Ramesh Mendis takes fifer as hosts register 187-run win in Galle

ANI
Galle, Sri Lanka Published: Nov 25, 2021, 02:58 PM(IST)

Ramesh Mendis clinches fifer as hosts Sri Lanka register 187-run win Photograph:( PTI )

The second test between Sri Lanka and West Indies will be played from November 29th.

Ramesh Mendis scalped five wickets as Sri Lanka defeated West Indies by 187 runs in the first Test of the two-match series here at the Galle International Stadium on Thursday.

Resuming Day 5 on 52/6, overnight batters Joshua Da Silva and Nkrumah Bonner grinded it out and the duo added 66 more runs to the total, leading the visitors' fightback.

However, right on the cusp of lunch break, Lasith Embuldeniya got the better of Joshua Da Silva (54) and Windies was reduced to 118/7, still needing 230 to win.

After the lunch break, Praveen Jayawickrama got the better of Rahkeem Cornwall (13) and Sri Lanka was just two wickets away from victory.

The last two batters were dismissed cheaply and in the end, Sri Lanka registered a 187-run win to gain a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 367 and 191/4; West Indies 230 and 160 all out (Joshua Da Silva 54, Nkrumah Bonner 68; Ramesh Mendis 5-67). 

