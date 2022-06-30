SL vs AUS, 1st Test: Heavy rain wreaks havoc as stand at Galle stadium collapses, delays start of Day 2

After a riveting five-match ODI series, which Dasun Shanaka & Co. won 3-2, Sri Lanka and Australia have shifted their focus to the two-match Test series, which got underway on June 29 at the iconic Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle.

While the opening day saw the Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka get dismissed for a paltry 212, after Nathan Luon's 5 for 90, the visitors were 98 for 3 at stumps. Day 2 of the series opener got delayed due to heavy rains as the weather wreaked havoc and also led to a stand being collapsed at the iconic stadium. Fortunately, there was no casualty as there were no spectators in the stands at that time.

The weather is so intense here at Galle that a small enclosure/stand has just collapsed. #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/uBkzKONxBP — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) June 30, 2022 ×

For the unversed, it started raining heavily prior to the second day's play's start. As a result, the metal sheets above the makeshift grandstand blew off, and the entire roof buckled in a jiffy. Even though the rain stopped for a bit at times, the wind was quite strong at the venue. Thus, early lunch was taken before action finally resumed later in the day.

Fifties from Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green have already ensured a healthy first-innings lead for Pat Cummins-led Australia in the Galle Test. The visitors will hope for the rain to not play spoilsport in the remainder of the first Test so that they can make full use of their advantageous position and go for a 1-0 unassailable lead in the series.