SL vs AFG free live streaming app: How to watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live streaming for free on mobile app

SL vs AFG free live streaming app: Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will clash in match 30 of the ongoing 2023 ICC World Cup on Monday (Oct 30). The match is slated to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Both teams have played five matches, and this would be their sixth match. Afghanistan have won two out of five matches against tournament favourites England and Pakistan.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka had a bad start with three defeats but has made a good comeback, winning two back-to-back games, including a win over defending champions England in their campaign.

Afghanistan are in 7th position will four points in the World Cup 2023 team table, whereas Sri Lanka is in the 5th position of the table with 4 points.

SL vs AFG free live-streaming app: App to watch free live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan can be live-streamed for free on Disney+ Hotstar app. Disney Star is the official broadcaster of World Cup 2023 both on TV and digital, and announced that they will stream the marquee tournament for free on mobile devices via their Disney+ Hotstar app.

SL vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of Monday’s match here:

Check how to watch SL vs AFG live-streaming for free in your country

India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan- PTV Sports

Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

SL vs AFG, World Cup 2023: When is Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match to be played?- Date

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match will be played on Monday, October 30.

SL vs AFG, World Cup 2023: At what time Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match will be played?- Time

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.

SL vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Where will the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match be played?- Venue

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

SL vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live-telecast of the World Cup 2023 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match?

The live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

SL vs AFG, World Cup 2023: How to watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match free live-stream?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SL vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Probable XI

Afghanistan Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera/Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (capt, wk) Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka