World Cup - He has better control with new ball than myself: Wasim Akram lauds ‘best in the world’ Bumrah

The ‘Sultan of swing’ Wasim Akram cannot stop praising ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah following India’s statement-making win over England in Lucknow in World Cup 2023. While Mohammed Shami starred with the ball, picking four wickets for 22 in seven overs, it was Bumrah’s new-ball spell that set the tone for India as they thrashed England by 100 runs to go on top of the points table.

Talking on a TV show in Pakistan, Akram hailed India’s premier bowler, Bumrah, the best of this generation, even going to the extent of calling him someone with better control of the new ball than himself.

“He is the best in the world right now. Top of the ladder! The control, the pace, the variations, just a complete bowler. A treat to watch,” Akram told the A Sports.

“With the new ball, to get this kind of movement on this kind of pitch … pace, carry, follow-through… you name it he’s a complete bowler,” Akram added.

Chasing a mediocre total of 230, England reached 30 in no time, with both openers finding gaps at will. Just when it looked like England would walk away with their second win in this tournament, Bumrah picked up two wickets in successive balls, removing David Malan and Joe Root.

That was the beginning of the end of the England innings, as they got reduced to 52 for five soon after. Shami removed Moeen Ali, while Kuldeep Yadav trapped Liam Livingstone in the middle to end England’s hopes of making any comeback in the match.

Special Bumrah amazes Akram

Besides delivering perfect Yorkers, Bumrah is as lethal with the new ball as any in modern-day cricket. His ability to make the new ball talk both ways, mostly while bowling from around the wicket to the left-handers, makes it almost impossible for them to play him, let alone attack.

Comparing himself with Bumrah, Akram noted, even he didn’t have the same control as Bumrah.

“When I used to bowl outswingers like that to right-handed batters with the new ball, sometimes I couldn’t control the ball also. But Bumrah definitely has better control with the new ball than myself,” Wasim said with a smile.

“The length where he bowls with the new ball is what creates uncertainty for the batters,” he added.

With a daunting win in Lucknow, India assured themselves of a place in the semis, while England, with five losses in six matches, is ruled out of the race for the semis.

