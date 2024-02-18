SL vs AFG 2nd T20I Live Streaming: How to watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I LIVE on mobile, TV in India

SL vs AFG 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will clash in the second T20I of the three-match series at Rangiri Dambulla Stadium, Dambulla. Sri Lanka emerged victorious in the first encounter. However, the victory margin was narrow. The highlight of the match was their adept death bowling.

Skipper Wanindu Hasaranga's commanding fifty in the first T20I match boosted Sri Lanka's confidence and drove them to victory.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan will look forward to redemption under Captain Ibrahim Zadran after a recent ODI series whitewash and the first T20I loss. Both teams will gear up to rectify their strategies and execute game plans more efficiently. While Sri Lanka will seek to maintain their winning momentum, Afghanistan seeks a turnaround to restore morale.

The pitch at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium promises an intriguing clash between the bat and ball, as it favours spinners at the latter stages of the match. According to the weather forecast, rain will not play spoilsport during the game, and the skies will be clear. The hosts will bring their best lineup for the second encounter to drive Sri Lanka's batting force against the visitors.

SL vs AFG 2nd T20I Live Streaming

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I:

When is the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match?

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will clash in the second T20I on Monday (Feb 19).

When will the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match begin?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I will commence at 07:00 pm IST on Monday (Feb 19).

Where is the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I being played?

Rangiri Dambulla Stadium, Dambulla, Sri Lanka, will host Sri Lanka vs Afghanistn 2nd T20I on Monday (Feb 19).

Where can I watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I live telecast?

Sony Sports Network will telecast the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I on Monday (Feb 19).

How can I watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I live in India?

SonyLIV app and website will broadcast the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I on Monday (Feb 19).