Yuvraj Singh to lead New York Superstar Strikers in upcoming season of Legends Cricket Trophy

The New York Superstar Strikers, under the proud leadership of Yuvraj Singh, were thrilled to unveil their squad ahead of the upcoming Legends Cricket Trophy 2024. With a mix of seasoned veterans, the team is poised to achieve success in the upcoming campaign.

Having previously made a mark in Abu Dhabi T10 and Lanka Premier League, the New York Superstar Strikers are eager to build upon their past successes and elevate their performance this season.

Headlining the squad are renowned names such as Dan Christian, and Jerome Taylor. Their experience and skill on the field are set to provide invaluable leadership and expertise to the team.

Supporting the core group are talented individuals including Isuru Udana, Asela Gunaratne and Alviro Petersen, each bringing their unique strengths and abilities to the team dynamic.

Rounding out the squad are promising talents such as Nuwan Pradeep, Chamara Kapugedera, and Ricardo Powell, who are poised to make significant contributions to the team's success.

Chaminda Vaas, the bowling coach of the New York Superstar Strikers, added, "I am thrilled to be a part of this talented squad. With a strong focus on bowling excellence, I am confident that our bowlers will play a crucial role in the success of the team. Together, we will strive to achieve our goals and make our mark in the Legends Cricket Trophy 2024."