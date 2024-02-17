India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal has continued his purple patch during the ongoing Test serried against England as he brought up his second ton of the series on Saturday (Feb 17). Jaiswal, having scored a double hundred in the Vizag Test followed that with another impressive outing in Rajkot. The Mumbai batter has taken Test cricket by storm in the last 12 months as his exploits with the bat have now seen India in a strong position in the third Test.