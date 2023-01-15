Six runs for hitting the roof? Angry cricketers demand weird cricket rule changed after BBL fiasco

As per a weird cricket rule, a batsman can still be awarded six runs without even getting to score a boundary. That’s exactly how Melbourne Stars opener Joe Clarke got six runs added to his tally at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, January 14. Later Beau Webster, another batsman for Melbourne Stars, did the same to get awarded with six runs, while frustrating their opponents Melbourne Renegades at the same time. The batsmen hit the roof of the stadium with a skied shot, prompting the umpires to signal a six even as the ball dropped within the 30-yard circle.

How did Joe Clarke and Beau Webster score a six without hitting the boundary?

In the third over of Stars' 163-run chase, Clarke attempted to take on Will Sutherland. The batsman top-edged the ball, sending it flying high enough to strike the stadium's dome and fall back into play where a short midwicket would be placed. Right away, the umpire called a six. In the 15th over, Beau Webster played a far less convincing shot, managing to hit the roof of the stadium, but enough to get awarded with six runs. However, the rule was changed in 2012.

What is the weird cricket rule everyone is angry about?

Section 19.7.1 of the "Stadium Roof" chapter of the amended BBL Laws states, “If the ball having been struck by the bat hits any part of the stadium roof structure, retractable or fixed, a Boundary 6 will be scored.” The rules governing roof hits have been the subject of intermittent discussion over the years. Australia's Mike Hussey famously struck the roof when playing against an ICC XI during the Super Series in 2005, but the ball was ruled to be dead. When the BBL started in 2011, the same rule existed.

Beau Webster sends ANOTHER one into the Marvel Stadium roof - and that'll be another SIX runs!! 🤯#BBL12 pic.twitter.com/3YdMNv0cLv — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 14, 2023 ×

What are cricketers saying?

After the game, Will Sutherland, the bowler who took one of these shots, told cricket.com.au that the rule should be changed so that it is once again called a dead ball rather than a six. Adam Zampa, the skipper of the opposing team, whose team actually benefited from the rule, was in favour of the rule change and claimed that since the bowler successfully misled the batter and had a chance of getting a wicket, dead-ball is the fair method of adjudication. "It's honestly a little bit bizarre they call it six when the ball goes straight up in the air, as a bowler you expect to deceive a batsman and at least be a chance of getting a wicket. Maybe build the roof a bit higher, Zampa said after the match.

The regulation, according to former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh, is unjustified since the team is receiving free six runs when the bowler had a chance to secure a wicket. He said, "It cost (the Renegades) 12 runs, which is completely unacceptable. It ought to be a dead ball, at the very least. Twelve runs is a big difference in this game, let alone the fact that they would've been out.”