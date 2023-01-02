BBL 2022/23: Michael Neser catches ball outside boundary line as umpire gives batter OUT - Watch video

The Big Bash League 2022/23 is attracting a lot of eyeballs. In the game between Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat, a sensational, as well as a controversial moment, came forward when Michael Neser pulled off a catch outside the boundary line only for the umpire to give the marching orders to the batter. The incident took place during the run-chase where the Sixers were chasing a mammoth 225.

With 33 needed off the last 12 deliveries, the Sixers' hopes rested on Jordan Silk and Sean Abbott. Silk was well-set and started the penultimate over with a maximum. He went for another big hit, off Mark Steketee, to be caught in an unusual manner by Neser at long-off. While it looked like the ball would go for a six, Neser produced a moment of brilliance. He first caught the ball and as he was aware that his momentum was taking him past the boundary line, he looped the ball in the air and timed his jump to catch the ball for the second time while not touching the ground. Just before he was about to land on the ground, Neser once again threw the ball in the air outside the boundary line, came inside the ropes and completed the catch. Here's the viral video:

As a result, the catch made heads turn and spectators were left in awe of Neser's presence of mind. While many believed his efforts would go in vain and the umpire would give the batter another chance, he raised his fingers to send Silk packing. It turned out to be a game-changing moment as Brisbane held onto their nerves and won the high-scoring game by 20 runs.