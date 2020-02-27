Six Nations League: England could cancel trip to Rome due to coronavirus fears

The Six Nations rugby league is the new victim of coronavirus outbreak as fear looms around the fixtures of few games. Ireland's match against Italy was called off by the Irish government due to fears over the novel coronavirus.

Also read: Italy records sixth death from coronavirus, second in one day

England's trip to Rome could be cancelled for the first time in 50 years due to the outbreak. The match is scheduled to take place on March 14.

Rugby Football Union is in talks with the Italian government regarding England's match in Rome. Italy has been the worst-hit European country in terms of coronavirus outbreak.

So far, six people have died in Italy due to coronavirus. The chief of Italy's Civil Protection confirmed the fifth casualty and said that the total number of cases has reached 219 in the country. This is the fourth death from the northern Lombardy region, where lockdown has already been imposed and security measures are tightened to control the spread.

High profile events such as Milan Fashion Week and the Venice Carnival have been disrupted due to virus fears. Serie A matches have also been postponed.

Milan stock market was also hit by the virus outbreak and was down nearly 5 per cent on Monday.

Around 20,000 English supporters are expected to attend the match and the authorities are closely observing the events regarding the virus outbreak. Italian Federation is yet to decide whether the game will go ahead or not.