Simone Biles set to return to competition in August: USA Gymnastics

AFP
Paris, FranceUpdated: Jun 28, 2023, 10:14 PM IST

Simone Biles set to return to competition in August: USA Gymnastics Photograph:(Twitter)

The August 4-5 competition would be her first since the four-time Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles withdrew from most of her events in Tokyo in 2021 with mental health and safety concerns.

US gymnastics star Simone Biles is set to make her first competitive appearance since the Tokyo Olympics after entering the US Classic, USA Gymnastics announced on Wednesday. 

The August 4-5 competition would be her first since the four-time Olympic gold medallist withdrew from most of her events in Tokyo in 2021 with mental health and safety concerns.

"Registration...does not guarantee participation," USA Gymnastics warned in the statement. 

"Every athlete is at a different place in their season and career, and we will support each of them, wherever they are in their journey," said USA Gymnastics chief programs officer Stefanie Korepin.

In 2016, Biles won four Olympic gold medals at Rio, taking the team, vault and floor exercise titles plus a balance beam bronze.

She entered the Covid-delayed Tokyo Olympics as a heavy favourite but struggled with a loss of air balance awareness, ending up with a team silver medal and a bronze in balance beam.

She has won 25 world championships medals, 19 of them gold, and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Joe Biden in 2022.

She married NFL Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens in April. 

 

