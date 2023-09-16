Shubman Gill unveils plan on how to dominate on slower pitches during World Cup 2023

India opener Shubman Gill starred with the bat against Bangladesh on Friday in Colombo, hitting a marvelous 121, but failed to guide his team to cross the line as the Tigers stood tall, winning the game by six runs. Having completed his fifth ODI hundred, alongside hitting a double hundred earlier this year, Gill has been among runs and remains hopeful of carrying his Midas touch to the home World Cup, starting October 5.

Against Bangladesh in Colombo, Gill deployed a cautious approach before unleashing the attack in the middle overs. While he managed to survive the pace scare earlier when Tanzim was bowling peaches with the new ball, Gill took on the spinners on the slower-turning Premadasa track, showing off his ability to deliver across all conditions.

Speaking to the media after the last Super Four game in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, Gill said the instructions were clear on what to do and how to approach the chase on this track the other night. Detailing a little on this, Gill added the chat before the start of the innings was to reduce the dot ball percentage and play late and close to the body as possible.

"On slow wickets, there are a lot of dot balls. Our chat as a batting group is to reduce dot balls and rotate strike," Gill said during the post-match presser.

"The track was slow and was taking turn, so taking singles is not easy, especially for new batters. The talk was about playing it late and close to the body.

"On slow wickets, more runs are scored square of the wicket and less down the ground. So, the aim was to do that," the India opener added.

Gill ready for CWC challenge

Indian pitches, during one and a half month CWC, will get slower, with spinners playing a major role during the fag end of the tournament. Having suffered the wrath of struggling against some quality spin bowling against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in recent outings, Gill underlines the challenges Team India needs to work on during the marquee event.

"We had a camp in Bangalore before coming here and practised on similar surfaces," Gill said. "The World Cup is such a long tournament, and as we go deep into the tournament, the wickets will get slower. It is not easy for batsmen coming in to rotate strike and minimise dot balls. That's what as a batting unit and bowling group we are looking to overcome."

Gill, in 2023, averages more than 68, with 1025 runs in 17 matches so far.

India will face Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final on Sunday.