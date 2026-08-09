/Major boost for India as captain Shubman Gill trains for first time since thumb injury

In a massive boost to the Indian cricket team, captain Shubman Gill has trained for the first time since suffering a thumb injury on the eve of the ongoing warm-up match at the Nondescript Cricket Club. Gill suffered an untimely blow to his hand while training ahead of the practice match, leaving him out of the contest. However, on Sunday (Aug 9), just when Mohammed Siraj took his guard to begin proceedings, Gill returned to the nets alongside the coaching staff and backup bowlers.



Head coach Gautam Gambhir, Morne Morkel, Sitanshu Kotak and Sairaj Bahutule accompanied the Indian skipper as he geared up for his first net session in three days. Although there was taping around his injured thumb, Gill batted for close to an hour without any visible discomfort. Shivang Kumar, Tanush Kotian and Vipraj Nigam handled the bowling duties as spin remained the focus.

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Senior coaches Gambhir and Morkel kept one eye on the captain’s net session and his injury update and the other on the ongoing day three of the warm-up fixture.



Meanwhile, after feeling settled during the net session, Gill removed the taping around his thumb and faced spinners in a marathon training spell. Gill took his guard at 10:05 AM local time and batted until 11:25 AM before returning to the dugout completely untroubled.



Head physio Kamlesh Jain also checked Gill’s injured thumb before the skipper took the stairs, seeming content with his progress.

Injury Worry Mounts

The team management has reportedly conveyed its concerns to the selectors about not having enough specialised batters during the training camp ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Though Gill’s latest session more or less ensures his participation in the series opener in Galle, India is without several first-team players, all out with respective injuries.

