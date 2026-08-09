/‘Important to Tell Rohit about World Cup Plans’: Agarkar, Gambhir urged to bring clarity

Indian cricket is working towards its next goal - the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2027 - and Rohit Sharma is one name keeping the selectors and the team management thinking. While the decision-makers continue to contemplate Rohit’s position in the playing XI for the showpiece event, considering he will be turning 40 by the time the World Cup gets underway, his former India teammate Ajinkya Rahane has backed the veteran opener to retain his place.



Rahane, who announced his international retirement recently, has urged the head coach (Gautam Gambhir) and BCCI chief selector (Ajit Agarkar) to bring clarity into Rohit’s case. Rahane feels that for someone of Rohit’s stature, he deserves to be in the starting XI without a doubt, while also asking the duo to communicate the same to Rohit.

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Having faced selection snubs since his exploits in the 2023 WTC Final against Australia, Rahane explained what happens when a player's position remains in limbo. He further noted that cricket is all about rhythm, and bringing clarity to players helps them be in the right space.

‘Cricket is About Rhythm’

"I think it's important to tell Rohit Sharma that he's going to play the 2027 World Cup," Rahane said in a statement to The Indian Express. "If you see his contribution throughout so many years, it's been amazing. So, you need the experience of such a player in the World Cup. That discussion shouldn't even happen. If you say once, 'Rohit Sharma, you're going to play,' that's it. You can't go series by series because he's such a big player.”



"If you treat a big player like that, because as I said, it's about rhythm.



"Cricket is about rhythm. No matter how many matches you've played, whether you're a youngster or an experienced player in the team, it's about rhythm. If your mind is free, you can play with that mindset. As for Rohit's quality, there's no need to even speak about it. Such experience is needed in the team, so this debate shouldn't even happen between the team management and the captain,” he continued.



Meanwhile, Rohit last appeared for India during the away England ODIs, scoring a magnificent hundred in the deciding One-Dayer at Lord’s. Speculations that Rohit would end his decorated 50-over career at Lord’s ahead of that match made headlines, with the selectors communicating their plans to him, but his 138 answered all questions.

