/‘If he’s 15, fantastic, but if he’s 17 or 18, who cares?’: Brett Lee on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi age debate

Batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has turned cricket on its head with his exploits in his brief domestic, IPL and international career. Making his India debut at 15 against England in a T20I game this year, the left-handed opener is already tipped as the most exciting prospect in world cricket. His quickfire knocks, be it for India’s Under-19 team in the World Cup final or for his IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, have made headlines, mesmerising all. Brett Lee, the former Australian quick and a bowling legend, was also in awe of Sooryavanshi’s talent and revealed how people outside India are constantly asking whether 'he’s really 15'.



Lee said even though he doesn’t care how old Sooryavanshi is, watching him play and smash sixes the way he does brings him joy. Lee, who used to traumatise batters during his playing days with his express pace, added that Sooryavanshi is a great find for Indian cricket, predicting an explosive future for this rookie opener.

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"He is incredible. Everyone offshore, away from India, asks the question if he's 15. 'Is he 15?' is probably the biggest talking point around the world. I don't care how old he is. If he's 15, fantastic, but if he's 17 or 18, who cares? This kid can play cricket. He has been such a great find for India, and he's going to go on to achieve bigger and better things," Lee said on the BeerBiceps YouTube channel.



"He has already lit up the IPL in such a short space of time. That 97 he got (vs SRH), he was up against Aussie bowlers. They were bowling gas, and he was hooking them off his nose. He is playing proper cricketing shots and has power that he finds from somewhere. It won't be his form or batting; it'll only be his mind. He still has to be a kid. Let him be a kid and don't put too much pressure," he continued.

How Would Lee Counter Sooryavanshi?

Detailing how he would have bowled to Sooryavanshi, someone who likes to pull and hook the way he does, Lee explained, “If someone was a good hooker or puller of the ball, I used to love that because then it becomes a contest. So of course I would go into the boardroom, go upstairs and have a look. I'll put one on his badge and see what he does with it. He might hook me for six, but it won't discourage me from giving him another one.”

