/Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal break multiple milestones in second Test vs WI

India’s Test skipper Shubman Gill and opening southpaw batter Yashasvi Jaiswal are creating waves with record-breaking performances. In the second Test against West Indies in Delhi, both players achieved milestones that etched their names in the record books.

Shubman Gill scored his fifth Test century of 2025, the most by any player in the year they first started captaining their nation. This also equalled the Indian record for most Test hundreds as a captain in a calendar year, previously held by Virat Kohli. Gill reached five hundreds in just 12 innings as captain, with only Alastair Cook (nine innings) and Sunil Gavaskar (10 innings) achieving it faster. In terms of matches, Gill reached this mark in seven Tests, the same as Don Bradman. His average as captain is 84.81, second only to Bradman among players who have captained at least seven times in Tests.

Jaiswal among stalwarts

On the other hand, Yashasvi Jaiswal is proving why he’s one of India’s brightest young stars. In 26 Tests, he has scored 7 centuries, the joint-most by an opener before turning 24, equalling Graeme Smith. Impressively, 5 of these 7 hundreds were 150-plus scores, a feat only Don Bradman (8) has surpassed before the same age. Only Bob Simpson and Brian Lara had converted five of their first seven hundreds into 150-plus scores before Jaiswal.

The match also highlighted India’s strong batting depth. India had a 50-plus partnership for each of the first five wickets, only the third time in history this has happened. India’s first-innings total of 518/5 was the highest in Test cricket without a bye or leg bye, conceding only 2 extra runs. The West Indies pacers bowled 318 balls without taking a wicket, a rare feat in Test history.

Key Stats at a Glance