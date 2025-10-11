/From Delhi to Perth: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s top five Test knocks for India

India’s young southpaw Yashasvi Jaiswal has already made a big mark in Test cricket, scoring seven centuries before turning 24. Remarkably, five of those seven tons have been scores of 150 or more.
Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unbeaten 214 in Rajkot was pure dominance. He took on England’s bowlers with fearless stroke play, smashing 14 fours and 12 sixes. The double hundred set the tone for India’s huge win and marked his arrival as a true Test match-winner
In Visakhapatnam, Jaiswal batted with control and confidence. His 209 came off 290 balls, packed with 19 fours and 7 sixes. He attacked spin, punished loose balls, and gave India a massive first-innings lead that shaped the game.
Back home in Delhi, Jaiswal once again showed why he’s India’s new Test star. His 175 was full of timing, placement, and patience. He punished every bad ball and built a strong opening stand, putting India in command of the match.
Jaiswal’s 171 on debut in the Caribbean was special. He batted over 500 minutes, showing great temperament and shot selection. It was a classic opener’s knock where he announced his entry into Test cricket in style.
Against a fiery Aussie attack on a bouncy Perth pitch, Jaiswal’s 161 stood tall. He handled pace and bounce beautifully, mixing solid defence with beautiful drives. The innings showed his growing maturity and ability to perform in tough overseas conditions.