LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Delhi to Perth: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s top five Test knocks for India

From Delhi to Perth: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s top five Test knocks for India

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Oct 11, 2025, 13:58 IST | Updated: Oct 11, 2025, 13:58 IST

India’s young southpaw Yashasvi Jaiswal has already made a big mark in Test cricket, scoring seven centuries before turning 24. Remarkably, five of those seven tons have been scores of 150 or more.

214 vs England, Rajkot (Feb 2024)
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

214 vs England, Rajkot (Feb 2024)

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unbeaten 214 in Rajkot was pure dominance. He took on England’s bowlers with fearless stroke play, smashing 14 fours and 12 sixes. The double hundred set the tone for India’s huge win and marked his arrival as a true Test match-winner

209 vs England, Visakhapatnam (Feb 2024)
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

209 vs England, Visakhapatnam (Feb 2024)

In Visakhapatnam, Jaiswal batted with control and confidence. His 209 came off 290 balls, packed with 19 fours and 7 sixes. He attacked spin, punished loose balls, and gave India a massive first-innings lead that shaped the game.

175 vs West Indies, Delhi (Oct 2025)
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

175 vs West Indies, Delhi (Oct 2025)

Back home in Delhi, Jaiswal once again showed why he’s India’s new Test star. His 175 was full of timing, placement, and patience. He punished every bad ball and built a strong opening stand, putting India in command of the match.

171 vs West Indies, Roseau (Jul 2023)
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

171 vs West Indies, Roseau (Jul 2023)

Jaiswal’s 171 on debut in the Caribbean was special. He batted over 500 minutes, showing great temperament and shot selection. It was a classic opener’s knock where he announced his entry into Test cricket in style.

161 vs Australia, Perth (Nov 2024)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

161 vs Australia, Perth (Nov 2024)

Against a fiery Aussie attack on a bouncy Perth pitch, Jaiswal’s 161 stood tall. He handled pace and bounce beautifully, mixing solid defence with beautiful drives. The innings showed his growing maturity and ability to perform in tough overseas conditions.

Trending Photo

Top 7 fighter jets so extreme pilots need smart suits just to stay conscious
9

Top 7 fighter jets so extreme pilots need smart suits just to stay conscious

Can fighter jet technology hack the sensors of an incoming missile?
7

Can fighter jet technology hack the sensors of an incoming missile?

Will fusion engines make hypersonic fighter jets outrun missiles in the future?
7

Will fusion engines make hypersonic fighter jets outrun missiles in the future?

What if all fighter jets became fully autonomous by 2035?
7

What if all fighter jets became fully autonomous by 2035?

5 countries investing billions in hypersonic jet research
5

5 countries investing billions in hypersonic jet research