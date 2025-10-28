/Shreyas Iyer injury update: India ODI vice-captain 'stable and under observation' in Sydney hospital

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared latest update on Shreyas Iyer after the batter underwent a surgery for an injury suffered during the third ODI match against Australia on Saturday (Oct 25). In a statement released by the BCCI, Iyer's "condition is now stable, and he continues to be under observation." The batter continues to stay in the hospital but is "road to recovery." Iyer is not part of India's T20I squad against Australia for the five-match series which begins on Wednesday (Oct 29) in Canberra.

BCCI releases update on Iyer

"The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested. A repeat scan done on Tuesday, 28th October, has shown significant improvement, and Shreyas is on the road to recovery. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, will continue to monitor his progress," read the BCCI statement.

Iyer had suffered a "blunt injury to his abdomen" and had a spleen laceration while successfully taking a catch in the Sydney ODI. He was immediately taken off the ground and did not take part in the rest of the match which India won by nine wickets.

When will Shreyas Iyer play next?

Iyer was named ODI vice-captain before the Australia ODI series in change of baton from Rohit Sharma Shubman Gill as India's new ODI skipper. Iyer hasn't found himself in contention of Tests recently which mean he's most likely to play against South Africa in the upcoming home ODI series.