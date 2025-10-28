Google Preferred
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  /Shami drops 'not a comeback match for me' remark with Ranji Trophy five-for after India Test snub

Prashant Talreja
Authored By Prashant Talreja
Published: Oct 28, 2025, 21:12 IST | Updated: Oct 28, 2025, 21:12 IST
Shami drops 'not a comeback match for me' remark with Ranji Trophy five-for Photograph: (PTI)

Story highlights

Shami was overlooked for England Test tour and was not considered for recent two-Test home series against West Indies as well. After not being picked up for India A squad matches ahead of the upcoming home Test series against South Africa, Shami had hit out at BCCI for snub.

India pacer Mohammed Shami, who has been in news for sharing his hurt after snub from BCCI, has served a reminder of his abilities with a five-for in Ranji Trophy. Turning up for Bengal, Shami took 5/38 in the second innings to with three wickets in the first innings, as they beat Gujarat by 144 runs. Shami last played for India in Champions Trophy 2025 but was overlooked for England Test tour and was not considered for recent two-Test home series against West Indies as well.

Shami on comeback and Ranji performance

Shami had been in and out of the Indian national set up ever since 2023 ODI World Cup where he was the highest wicket-taker. The bowler refused to call his latest Ranji match as comeback and also acknowledged difficult period experienced after the home ODI WC.

"This was not a comeback match for me. If you had said that last year, maybe it would have made sense," the pacer said after the Ranji performance.

"When you perform like this, it feels good both mentally and physically," he added. "Coming out of a difficult phase and performing well gives a lot of satisfaction. The time after the [2023] World Cup was tough and painful."

Aiming South Africa Tests?

After not being picked up for India A squad matches ahead of the upcoming home Test series against South Africa, Shami had hit out at BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar for snub based on fitness. The pacer was asked about his chances after his 13th First Class five-for, to which he replied: "Controversy follows me. What else can I do or say? In today's world, social media twists everything. My job is to perform well. Wherever I get an opportunity, I'll give my best. The rest is up to god."

