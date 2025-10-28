/Shami drops 'not a comeback match for me' remark with Ranji Trophy five-for after India Test snub

India pacer Mohammed Shami, who has been in news for sharing his hurt after snub from BCCI, has served a reminder of his abilities with a five-for in Ranji Trophy. Turning up for Bengal, Shami took 5/38 in the second innings to with three wickets in the first innings, as they beat Gujarat by 144 runs. Shami last played for India in Champions Trophy 2025 but was overlooked for England Test tour and was not considered for recent two-Test home series against West Indies as well.

Shami on comeback and Ranji performance

Shami had been in and out of the Indian national set up ever since 2023 ODI World Cup where he was the highest wicket-taker. The bowler refused to call his latest Ranji match as comeback and also acknowledged difficult period experienced after the home ODI WC.

"This was not a comeback match for me. If you had said that last year, maybe it would have made sense," the pacer said after the Ranji performance.

"When you perform like this, it feels good both mentally and physically," he added. "Coming out of a difficult phase and performing well gives a lot of satisfaction. The time after the [2023] World Cup was tough and painful."

Aiming South Africa Tests?