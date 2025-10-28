/Shreyas Iyer injury: Is he out of danger? India’s T20I captain SKY provides latest update

Shreyas Iyer, Team India’s new ODI vice-captain, has been hospitalised in Sydney since sustaining a spleen injury during the final One-Day game against Australia at the SCG while attempting to complete a catch. Although he successfully caught it, dismissing Alex Carey, he hurt his rib cage and elbow during the play and was unable to participate in the game afterwards. The team doctor escorted him off the ground and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he continues to be monitored, with the BCCI arranging the best of facilities for him.

Ahead of the T20I series against Australia, starting Wednesday (Oct 29) at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav provided the latest update on Iyer’s injury status. Speaking to the media ahead of the series opener, SKY stated that Shreyas' condition is stable and he is continuing to recover, adding that there is no cause for concern.



"He's recovering well, replying to us on phone that means he is doing absolutely fine. It is unfortunate what happened, but the doctors are taking care of him. He'll be monitored for the next few days, but nothing to be worried about," SKY said of Iyer’s injury status.



Days after suffering this freak injury, the BCCI posted an official update on its social media handles, keeping everyone informed of what happened to Iyer and the latest update on his status.



"Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region while fielding during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on 25th October 2025. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation," BCCI stated.



"Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status. The Indian team doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress," the statement further added.



Meanwhile, Iyer’s return to the ODI side for the first time since March this year wasn’t as fruitful as he’d thought. Even though he scored a fifty (61) against Australia in the second ODI in Adelaide, stitching an 118-run stand for this wicket with Rohit Sharma, he got out cheaply in the series opener in Perth while playing no part in the final game.

