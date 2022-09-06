Shocking unseen footage shows Gabriel Jesus kicking Man Utd's Lisandro Martinez in frustration - WATCH

VAR (Video Assistant Referee) was under the scanner once again for a controversial decision during Manchester United's 31- win over arch-rivals Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday. United brought an end to Arsenal's winning streak in the competition by handing them their first defeat of the season.

However, it was not the most perfect start for United in the game against the Premier League table-toppers. The Gunners took lead after Gabriel Martinelli scored the opener in the 11th minute, however, the goal was ruled out after a VAR check.

It was deemed that United midfielder Christian Eriksen was fouled by Arsenal's Martin Odegaard in the build-up to the goal. After the goal was disallowed much to Arsenal's dejection, United piled on more misery on them as Antony scored on debut to put them ahead.

Arsenal equalised in the second half but two sensational goals from Marcus Rashford later in the game put the game to bed for United as they clinched a comfortable victory. While Arsenal fans are still complaining about the controversial VAR decision, shocking footage has emerged from the game which shows Gunners striker Gabriel Jesus deliberately kicking United defender Lisandro Martinez.

In some unseen footage from the game, a frustrated Jesus can be seen kicking Martinez in frustration while on the ground. It would certainly have been a red card for the Brazilian had the incident been caught by the referee. However, he managed to luckily escape one despite his clear kick out at Martinez. The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

Look what Gabriel Jesus did to Lisandro Martinez for pocketing him, but Arsenal fans won't see it because they're busy crying that Man Utd thrashed them..pic.twitter.com/ZNaWnNASmt — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) September 5, 2022 ×

Martinez, who has been excellent for United since joining the club from Ajax this summer, continued his superb show against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Argentinian centre-back managed to keep the Arsenal attack quiet throughout the game and fairly dominated Jesus, who struggled against him.

After losing their first two games in a row in the Premier League this season, United have managed to revive their campaign with four wins on the bounce. The Red Devils are currently sitting at the fifth spot on the Premier League table with 12 points from six matches so far this season.