In a shocking new development surrounding the Bengaluru stampede on Wednesday (June 4) that took 11 innocent lives and injured 33 others, the local police claim that the state government and the IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) denied their advice against staging the victory parade in the city that later turned into a disaster.

While the influx of fans stormed the M Chinnaswamy unannounced, leading to a stampede at the venue, the players and the remaining RCB outfit inside were celebrating the side’s maiden IPL title win, mostly unaware of what was unfolding outside at the gates.



After the news broke out that people had lost their lives, with several injured trying to enter it to celebrate the team’s win, the whole ceremony was cut short, with only RCB captain Rajat Patidar and star batter Virat Kohli giving speeches to the packed crowd.



However, the latest development suggests that the police had warned the franchise and even the state government against organising the victory parade at such short notice, reminding everyone of the repercussions, which unfortunately turned out soon after.



Per a Deccan Herald report, senior police officers advised to postpone the ceremony by a week or stage it on Sunday, giving them ample time to prepare and plan for it; however, their request was denied, with the concerned parties claiming that they could not accept that request because all overseas players would travel home by then.



While the game ended late on Tuesday evening in Ahmedabad, all RCB players and support staff were present in Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon for the victory parade.



“We tried to discourage the government as well as the RCB franchise from Tuesday night against having any celebrations on Wednesday. We told them it would be ill-advised and recommended holding the event next Sunday when emotions would have cooled down,” an unnamed police officer said to the news outlet, as also carried out by several publications.

The unnamed officer also revealed the initial plan to carry out the parade, which was to begin from Vidhana Soudha to Balekundri Circle, then to Cubbon Road, MG Road and Chinnaswamy Stadium, near Queens Circle.



“We told them not to take out any procession but to hold it in one place in an organised manner. Bring the players to the stadium and finish it there,” said the officer.



However, neither the government nor the franchise paid any heed to their advice.



“Their argument was that the players, especially the foreigners, would leave today or tomorrow,” he said. “Naturally, the government would want to take mileage out of it. If the government had refused, that would have led to another kind of chaos.”



Besides, what’s worrying was that free tickets were being issued by the KSCA near the stadium gates, with countless fans, in lakhs, gathered trying to push their way through.