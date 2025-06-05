RCB victory parade stampede: Cricket heroes Kohli and Tendulkar condemn tragic incident in Bengaluru

Celebrations turned into tragedy on Wednesday evening (June 4) after a stampede broke out outside of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, killing 11 people and injuring 33 others. The crowd came in abundance to celebrate their IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) maiden title win. Although those present inside the venue had no idea about what happened outside at that time, upon learning about it, Virat Kohli and even cricket hero Sachin Tendulkar condemned this tragic episode.

The celebrations inside the venue were cut short immediately, with only RCB captain Rajat Patidar and team hero Kohli giving speeches to the packed crowd at the M Chinnaswamy.

Taking to his social media handle, Instagram, Kohli posted that he and the franchise are anguished by this unfortunate incident that took 11 innocent lives, further writing that he is at the loss of words and gutted over this episode.

On the other hand, Kohli’s idol and India’s cricketing God, Sachin Tendulkar, also posted on X, saying his heart goes out to the families of the deceased, sending peace and strength to all.



“What happened at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, is beyond tragic. My heart goes out to every affected family. Wishing peace and strength to all. 🙏

Besides the duo, Kohli’s wife and Bollywood actress, Anushka Sharma, also expressed grief over the loss of life outside of the cricket stadium in the city, while former RCB great AB de Villiers also took to his social media handles, writing, "My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the tragic events at the Chinnaswamy stadium today."



Meanwhile, AB was present at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday evening, witnessing what he failed to achieve as a player – his IPL team winning a final and lifting the trophy. After RCB narrowly beat Punjab Kings by just six runs in the summit clash, AB got emotional and celebrated this massive victory with Virat and other RCB team members, displaying his love for the franchise.



Though RCB made headlines by ending their 18-year drought for an IPL trophy, mismanagement in staging this massive celebration outside of the cricket ground in Bengaluru turned it into a horrific tragedy. The influx of fans and the lack of control led to this episode.