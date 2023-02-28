Shocking! Chilean model makes BOLD remark, claims to possess X-rated videos with Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo finds himself in the headlines for a staggering claim made by Chilean model Daniella Chavez. On February 25 (Saturday), she dropped a bombshell on her official Twitter handle by claiming that she possesses an x-rated video with Ronaldo; sending shockwaves through the entire football fraternity.

Chavez took to her official Twitter account and jotted down a long thread of tweets on Ronaldo. The model wrote on Twitter, "If someone has sex with another person who is not their partner, but is a free person of mind and body without giving explanations, is that infidelity? So with @Cristiano we are unfaithful? It was only sex and with permission on my side of the no! Free sex also exists."

Si alguien Tiene sexo con otra persona que no es su pareja, Pero es una persona libre de mente y cuerpo sin dar explicaciones eso es infidelidad? Entonces con @Cristiano somos infieles ? Solo fue sex y con permiso por mi lado del no! El sex libre también existe 💋 — Daniella Chavez (@daniellachavezc) February 24, 2023 ×

Following the shocking claims, Chavez further added that she will never release the video in a bid to respect Ronaldo's privacy. Not only did she target the superstar striker, she also went after 'a very famous Argentina no. 10'. She wrote, "No need to add anything that isn't true, I know other women who dated a very famous Argentina No. 10 as well. I even have a video to prove it but I can't upload it because it's his privacy and we are completely naked."

'A very famous Argentina no. 10...'

Siempre lo negué , Invente mucho para safar de eso, Pero no puedo más! — Daniella Chavez (@daniellachavezc) February 24, 2023 ×

No le Pongan de más, Conozo otras chicas que salieron con un 10 muy famoso de Argentina su no es el más! — Daniella Chavez (@daniellachavezc) February 24, 2023 ×