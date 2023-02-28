ugc_banner

Shocking! Chilean model makes BOLD remark, claims to possess X-rated videos with Cristiano Ronaldo

WION Web Team
Feb 28, 2023

Chilean model Daniella Chavez dropped a bomb by claiming that she possesses an x-rated video with Cristiano Ronaldo; sending shockwaves through the entire football fraternity.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo finds himself in the headlines for a staggering claim made by Chilean model Daniella Chavez. On February 25 (Saturday), she dropped a bombshell on her official Twitter handle by claiming that she possesses an x-rated video with Ronaldo; sending shockwaves through the entire football fraternity.

Chavez took to her official Twitter account and jotted down a long thread of tweets on Ronaldo. The model wrote on Twitter, "If someone has sex with another person who is not their partner, but is a free person of mind and body without giving explanations, is that infidelity? So with @Cristiano we are unfaithful? It was only sex and with permission on my side of the no! Free sex also exists."

Following the shocking claims, Chavez further added that she will never release the video in a bid to respect Ronaldo's privacy. Not only did she target the superstar striker, she also went after 'a very famous Argentina no. 10'. She wrote, "No need to add anything that isn't true, I know other women who dated a very famous Argentina No. 10 as well. I even have a video to prove it but I can't upload it because it's his privacy and we are completely naked."

At present, Ronaldo is involved with the Riyadh-based club Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. He joined the club early this year, on a record-deal which reportedly made him the highest paid-footballer in the world, and is on a roll for them. He already has a tally of eight goals in five matches for his new club, including two hat-tricks. Ronaldo's longtime rival Messi, on the other hand, was named FIFA's Best men's player for 2022 in an event in Paris on Monday (February 27).

